Peterborough man charged with possessing break-in instruments, weapon: police

A Peterborough man faces charges following an altercation at a Romaine Street residence on Friday evening.

Peterborough Police Service says around 6:30 p.m., a resident was returning home and observed a man rummaging around the front porch and looking into the windows of the residence.

The homeowner confronted the suspect and an altercation took place, police said.

The suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

Police were called and later located the suspect on McKellar Street. Police say they found bolt cutters, pliers, screwdrivers and a prohibited knife on the suspect.

David Anderson, 39, was charged with possession of break-in instruments and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 8.