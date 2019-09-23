VPD searching for missing woman with dementia

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 89-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m.

Margarite Miller left her home between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. at Oak Street and West 47th Avenue on Vancouver’s west side.

Mrs. Miller suffers from dementia and will not be dressed for the weather.

Mrs. Miller is described as white with fair skin, 5’4″ tall, slim build, short white hair, and wearing hearing aids.

She may be wearing a blueish-green sweater, navy blue sweatpants and blue runners.

Anyone who sees Margarite Miller is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with her until first responders arrive.