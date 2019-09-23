Orioles hit the road against the Blue Jays in division play

Baltimore Orioles (51-105, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (63-93, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Chandler Shepherd (0-0, 4.91 ERA) Blue Jays: Clay Buchholz (1-5, 6.48 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays -147; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL East rivals Toronto and Baltimore will play on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 29-41 against AL East teams. The Toronto offence has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .276.

The Orioles are 21-49 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .353.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 63 extra base hits and is batting .235. Billy McKinney is 4-for-17 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 93 RBIs and is batting .286. Jonathan Villar is 11-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .267 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by three runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Tim Mayza: (ucl), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Devon Travis: (knee), Bo Bichette: (concussion).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.