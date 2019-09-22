Hundreds attend memorial for Winnipeg teen killed in B.C. bus crash

Hundreds came to celebrate the life of 18-year-old University of Victoria student Emma Machado, who died in a bus crash this month on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Friends and loved ones who came to pay their respects filled a hotel ballroom in Machado’s hometown of Winnipeg. There were so many people attended that many had to stand.

Machado’s mother Ethel MacIntosh described the family as “shattered” by the tragedy.

“We’re a bit set at sea right now. We, (Emma’s sister) Sam, (her father) Joe and I regularly feel profound hopelessness and we cycle into a deep, dark hole. But we will honour Emma’s spirit as we try and move forward,” she said.

“We’ve felt an outpouring of love for Emma and our family.”

Fiona Dunn curled with Machado in a women’s league and remembers her as the funniest person on their team.

“We would always have singalongs and start doing silly dances, whatever song was going through her head at the time,” Dunn said.

Eva Downey curled with Machado too.

“It’s just horrible, it’s so sad. But she was so amazing,” Downey said. “She had the best smile, so I’m just always going to think of her smile and how happy she always was.”

In a previous interview with Global News, Machado’s family described her as passionate, hungry for life, and environmentally conscious.

Machado was studying marine biology at the university.

“She really wanted to go out there in life and make friends and experience everything she could,” said MacIntosh.

Machado and 18-year-old classmate John Geerdes of Iowa City, Iowa, were killed when their charter bus left a privately-maintained logging road en route to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Seventeen of the 45 students on the bus were injured.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service, but alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor.

The tragedy has sparked a debate about the safety of the logging road, which connects the remote community of Bamfield with Port Alberni and the rest of Vancouver Island.

One survivor of the crash has started a petition calling on leaders to upgrade the route, which carries hundreds of university students to the marine research centre every year.

B.C. Premier John Horgan pledged on Thursday to work on improvements to the 85-kilometre gravel road.