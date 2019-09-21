Crime
September 21, 2019 11:31 am

Man wanted after woman sexually assaulted on downtown Toronto street: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Police released this image of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault.

Handout / Toronto police
A A

Police say a man is wanted after a woman was sexually assaulted on a downtown Toronto street earlier this month.

In a news release Saturday, police said officers responded to a call shortly after 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 for a sex assault in the area of Bay Street and Queens Quay West.

Police said officers later determined that a woman was walking southbound on Bay near Queens Quay when she was approached by an unknown man and allegedly sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Man who allegedly exposed himself to woman on GO train in Toronto surrenders to police

Investigators released an image of a suspect on Saturday.

Police have described him as 160 pounds and five feet, seven inches tall with a full brown and grey beard.

He was reportedly wearing a pair of gold, round sunglasses with a black hat and black clothing and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bay and Queens Quay
Bay Street
Crime
sex assault
Sexual Assault
Toronto
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
toronto police service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.