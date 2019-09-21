Man wanted after woman sexually assaulted on downtown Toronto street: police

Police say a man is wanted after a woman was sexually assaulted on a downtown Toronto street earlier this month.

In a news release Saturday, police said officers responded to a call shortly after 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 for a sex assault in the area of Bay Street and Queens Quay West.

Police said officers later determined that a woman was walking southbound on Bay near Queens Quay when she was approached by an unknown man and allegedly sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Man who allegedly exposed himself to woman on GO train in Toronto surrenders to police

Investigators released an image of a suspect on Saturday.

Police have described him as 160 pounds and five feet, seven inches tall with a full brown and grey beard.

He was reportedly wearing a pair of gold, round sunglasses with a black hat and black clothing and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.