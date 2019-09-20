Canada
September 20, 2019

Stolen vehicle found, police still searching for carjacking suspect

RCMP have found the stolen vehicle but are still searching for a suspect in a Penticton carjacking.

Police have found the stolen vehicle involved in a South Okanagan carjacking, but the suspect is still on the loose.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, a driver was flagged down by a man standing near a motorcycle on Penticton’s East Side Road, according to RCMP.

Police said that when the driver pulled over to help, the man pointed a gun.

The driver followed instructions to exit the vehicle and called 911 as the suspect drove north on East Side Road, according to RCMP.

The stolen grey 2017 Toyota Rav4 was recovered near Eckhardt Avenue West and Comox Street around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, police said.

“The criminal investigation remains very active and ongoing at this time as police continue their efforts to identify their suspect,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

Forensic specialists will conduct a full examination of the vehicle, searching for physical evidence, he added.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 20 to 30 years of age, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with dark brown curly hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans.

