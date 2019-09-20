Body of missing hiker from Winnipeg recovered in Banff National Park

The body of a missing hiker was recovered in Banff National Park on Friday, according to the RCMP.

Police said the hiker, identified as a 70-year-old Winnipeg man, was reported overdue to Banff National Park officials by “another hiking party” at about 7 p.m. on Thursday.

“The hikers were on the southwest ridge scrambling route on Mount Temple in Banff National Park,” RCMP said in a news release issued Friday night. “Parks Canada Visitor Safety immediately responded by helicopter.

“The adult male hiker was observed and was unresponsive.”

According to police, recovery efforts were hampered by “fading daylight” on Friday evening, but Parks Canada specialists and RCMP were able to recover the man’s body “at first light” on Friday.

The RCMP did not say how the man died or what they believe may have happened to him.

Police said they would not be releasing the man’s identity. They said he had been hiking alone at the time he was reported overdue.