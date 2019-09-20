Calgary police seek to identify suspect in restaurant arson

Calgary police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for intentionally setting a fire at the Cast Iron Cookhouse on Macleod Trail in Calgary last month.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant, located at 13200 Macleod Trail S.E., at about 4:20 a.m. on Aug 26, after a man was seen setting a fire in the garbage and recycling storage rooms, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officers hope releasing photos of the man, obtained through CCTV footage, will help identify him.

Investigators describe him as having a medium build and said he was wearing a dark hoodie and black Adidas track pants with a blue stripe on each leg at the time of the suspected arson.

In addition to the suspect photo, police also released images of two vehicles – a silver Toyota 4Runner and a silver Dodge Nitro with a broken bumper – that were reportedly seen in the parking lot just before the fire.

Investigators don’t know if the vehicles are related, but want to speak to the owners to see if they have any information that might help in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.