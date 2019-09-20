Crime
September 20, 2019 7:15 pm

Winnipeg police officer charged after arrest that put suspect in hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg Police Service car.

Shane Gibson/Global News
A Winnipeg police officer faces assault charges after an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).

The police watchdog said the charge comes in connection to a Dec. 31, 2018 incident in which a 47-year-old man was taken to hospital with broken ribs and a punctured lung after being arrested at the scene of a break-in.

The IIU consulted with Manitoba Prosecution Services after a lengthy investigation and determined an assault charge should be laid.

Const. Matthew Middleton was notified of the charge Wednesday, and will appear in a Winnipeg court on Nov. 13.

