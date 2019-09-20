Calgary police say person used stolen credit cards at convenience store; seek to ID person of interest

Calgary police are looking to identify a man investigators believe may have tried to use stolen credit cards at a convenience store in the city’s northeast.

A person broke into the home of a man living in the community of South Calgary on Sept. 9, stealing an undisclosed amount of money and credit cards, according to police.

Later that same day, police said someone tried to use the same stolen credit cards at a convenience store.

Thanks to photos from the convenience store, officers singled out a person of interest.

The man is described as having brown hair and beard and he was wearing eye glasses, a blue baseball hat, a dark coloured jacket and a blue and white shirt at the time.

Anyone with information about the person of interest, or the home invasion, is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1324 or to contact Crime Stoppers.