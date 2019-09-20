Singer Josh Turner’s Road Crew’s Bus Crashes, Killing 1

The story was written by:

Josh Turner is mourning after a tragedy.

On Thursday, a tour bus carrying the 41-year-old country singer’s road crew crashed in California, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to tweets by the fire department, they responded to the site of a “mass casualty incident” around 4 a.m. The department added that there were eight patients total, of those, five were classified as moderate, two as a major, and one as deceased.

“Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident,” the department wrote. “Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at the scene several hours for investigation and clean up.”

Turner’s rep told ET on Thursday that the singer is canceling all of his remaining shows for the rest of the month.

“Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss,” the statement reads. “Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers. All remaining shows in September will be rescheduled for a later date.”

The crash followed Turner’s Wednesday night concert at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, California. According to his website, Turner is next set to perform on Friday at State Fair Park in Yakima, Washington. ET has reached out to Turner’s reps for comment.

[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/zVnPEjy5BN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019

The country music community rallied around Turner and his road crew following the tragic crash.

Singer Ryan Hurd wrote, “So heartbroken to hear about the crew of @joshturnermusic. This is all of our worst fears come true on the road. Sending so much love to that road family this morning,” while the Grand Ole Opry also tweeted their condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Josh Turner, his band, crew, and all of their families at this time,” the iconic music venue tweeted. “We love you!”