September 19, 2019 3:07 pm

Portage la Prairie man killed in crash with semi near Oakville, Man.

A 68-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is dead following a crash near Oakville, Man. Thursday morning.

A Portage la Prairie man is dead following a crash near Oakville, Man. Thursday.

RCMP were called to the crash at the intersection of Hwy 13 and PR 331 shortly after 8 a.m.

Police say a vehicle heading eastbound on PR 331 didn’t stop at the intersection with Hwy 13 and was hit by a northbound semi.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.

Photo submitted by Hugh Morris

The 68-year-old driver of the vehicle, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 48-year-old man from Carberry, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Portage RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

