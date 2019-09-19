Portage la Prairie man killed in crash with semi near Oakville, Man.

A Portage la Prairie man is dead following a crash near Oakville, Man. Thursday.

RCMP were called to the crash at the intersection of Hwy 13 and PR 331 shortly after 8 a.m.

Police say a vehicle heading eastbound on PR 331 didn’t stop at the intersection with Hwy 13 and was hit by a northbound semi.

The 68-year-old driver of the vehicle, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 48-year-old man from Carberry, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Portage RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Portage la Prairie #rcmpmb responded this morning to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hwy 13 & PR 331 near Oakville, MB. Appears a vehicle failed to stop at intersection & was struck by a semi. 68yo male driver died on scene. Investigation ongoing — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 19, 2019

