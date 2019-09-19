Winnipeg police say there’s no longer a potential threat in North End

Winnipeg police say there is no longer a potential threat in the North End.

Police had tweeted about a “potential threat” in the William White around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

They had warned people living in and around the William White neighbourhood not to open their doors to anyone they don’t know.

We have investigated the incident and there is no longer a threat in the neighbourhood. Thank you for your patience. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 19, 2019

Several North End schools were also under hold and secure orders.

In a tweet sent shortly after 1 p.m. police said they had investigated and there is no longer a threat to the neighbourhood.

There’s no word yet on what the potential threat was.

RELATED VIDEO: Winnipeg police testing new technology to virtually report break-ins