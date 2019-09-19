Traffic
September 19, 2019 1:46 pm

Ottawa OPP investigating death of pedestrian on Highway 417

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ottawa police say they have closed Hwy. 417 at Boundary Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa detachment of the OPP say they are investigating the death of a pedestrian on Hwy. 417 near Boundary Road on Thursday.

According to Ottawa OPP, the call for service came in at around 12:30 p.m. about a person being struck by a vehicle on the highway.

The identity of the deceased person is not being released at this time.

An OPP spokesperson says that the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while police investigate.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

More to come

