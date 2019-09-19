Ottawa OPP investigating death of pedestrian on Highway 417

The Ottawa detachment of the OPP say they are investigating the death of a pedestrian on Hwy. 417 near Boundary Road on Thursday.

According to Ottawa OPP, the call for service came in at around 12:30 p.m. about a person being struck by a vehicle on the highway.

UPDATE: COLLISION: #Hwy417 WB lanes remain CLOSED at Boundary Rd #Ottawa – due to a fatal motor vehicle collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/NMpeo5MKDg — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) September 19, 2019

The identity of the deceased person is not being released at this time.

An OPP spokesperson says that the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while police investigate.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

More to come