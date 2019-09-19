Waterloo council endorses changes to Grand River Transit subsidies
More changes appear to be in the works for Grand River Transit (GRT).
On Wednesday night, Waterloo Regional Council endorsed a new Low-Income Transit (LIT) program which could see major changes to rider subsidies.
READ MORE: Documentary details impact of ION light rail system on Waterloo region
GRT currently provides a 15 per cent discount off a monthly adult pass and stored value fares to students and seniors.
Under the new LIT program, riders whose household income fell below a certain threshold would be eligible to receive discounts on a monthly adult pass and stored value fares.
READ MORE: Waterloo Region earns international honour for TravelWise program
For example, the market basket measure threshold for a single-person household would be $18,346 and for a four-person household would be $36,872.
With council giving its endorsement, the plan will still need to go through public input and budget process before it can be considered for final approval.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.