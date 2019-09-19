Canada
Waterloo council endorses changes to Grand River Transit subsidies

More changes appear to be in the works for Grand River Transit (GRT).

On Wednesday night, Waterloo Regional Council endorsed a new Low-Income Transit (LIT) program which could see major changes to rider subsidies.

GRT currently provides a 15 per cent discount off a monthly adult pass and stored value fares to students and seniors.

Under the new LIT program, riders whose household income fell below a certain threshold would be eligible to receive discounts on a monthly adult pass and stored value fares.

For example, the market basket measure threshold for a single-person household would be $18,346 and for a four-person household would be $36,872.

With council giving its endorsement, the plan will still need to go through public input and budget process before it can be considered for final approval.

