Andrew Copp & Sami Niku lead Winnipeg Jets past Minnesota Wild in pre-season game

Andrew Copp and Sami Niku factored into a pair of goals 38 seconds apart to spark the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 exhibition victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Copp took a long cross-ice pass from the Finnish defenceman and fired a high shot past Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen 59 seconds into the game.

Niku and Copp then drew assists on Blake Wheeler’s one-timer at 1:37 for the 2-0 lead.

Wheeler also assisted on defenceman Josh Morrissey’s power-play goal late in the third period, while forward C.J. Suess added an empty-net goal with 1:15 remaining.

Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 20 shots for the Jets, who were playing the first of four exhibition home games. They lost 2-0 to the Oilers in Edmonton Monday.

Nico Sturm banged in his own rebound for Minnesota at 8:44 of the third period to make it 2-1.

