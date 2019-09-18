Crime
September 18, 2019 4:00 pm

N.B. RCMP asking for public’s assistance in locating antique Russian chair

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

An undated handout photo of an antique chair stolen from a storage unit in Hanwell, N.B.

RCMP
A A

If you know the location of an antique Russian chair, New Brunswick RCMP would like your help.

The Mounties are asking for the public’s assistance after a break-in at a storage unit in Hanwell, N.B., resulted in the theft of an antique wooden Russian chair.

READ MORE: Saint John police investigating man’s death at Brunswick Square

Police say that sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 1 p.m. on Aug. 5, someone appears to have broken into a unit at a storage facility located on Route 640, also known as Hanwell Road.

The thief or thieves then removed the chair.

WATCH: Burglary suspect has truck stolen, gets arrested after reporting theft

RCMP are asking anyone with information — or anyone who may have seen the chair — to contact them at 506-357-4300 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Antique Chair
antiques theft
Break In
Crime
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
RCMP
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.