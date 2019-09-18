N.B. RCMP asking for public’s assistance in locating antique Russian chair
If you know the location of an antique Russian chair, New Brunswick RCMP would like your help.
The Mounties are asking for the public’s assistance after a break-in at a storage unit in Hanwell, N.B., resulted in the theft of an antique wooden Russian chair.
Police say that sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 1 p.m. on Aug. 5, someone appears to have broken into a unit at a storage facility located on Route 640, also known as Hanwell Road.
The thief or thieves then removed the chair.
RCMP are asking anyone with information — or anyone who may have seen the chair — to contact them at 506-357-4300 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
