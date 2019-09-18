Crime
September 18, 2019 12:26 pm

Man pronounced dead after collision in Waterloo

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser.

Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
A A

A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle collision in Waterloo early Wednesday morning.

Police say that around 3:30 a.m., they were called to Bridgeport Road and Ellis Crescent for the report of a collision.

READ MORE: School bus crash near Conestogo injures 2 children: police

They say the man was headed west on Bridgeport Road East when his vehicle left the road and hit a car parked in the driveway.

The driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspect in connection with alleged Kitchener break-in

Police say the collision was caused by a medical emergency.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the WRPS Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777 extension 8856.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bridgeport Road Waterloo
Ellis Crescent Waterloo
Waterloo
Waterloo collision
Waterloo crime
Waterloo news
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.