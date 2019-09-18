Man pronounced dead after collision in Waterloo
A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle collision in Waterloo early Wednesday morning.
Police say that around 3:30 a.m., they were called to Bridgeport Road and Ellis Crescent for the report of a collision.
They say the man was headed west on Bridgeport Road East when his vehicle left the road and hit a car parked in the driveway.
The driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the collision was caused by a medical emergency.
They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the WRPS Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777 extension 8856.
