Man pronounced dead after collision in Waterloo

A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle collision in Waterloo early Wednesday morning.

Police say that around 3:30 a.m., they were called to Bridgeport Road and Ellis Crescent for the report of a collision.

READ MORE: School bus crash near Conestogo injures 2 children: police

They say the man was headed west on Bridgeport Road East when his vehicle left the road and hit a car parked in the driveway.

The driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspect in connection with alleged Kitchener break-in

Police say the collision was caused by a medical emergency.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the WRPS Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777 extension 8856.