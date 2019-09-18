100 Women Peterborough raises $10,000 in an hour for Casa De Angelae

More than $10,000 was raised in under an hour during Tuesday’s meeting of the 100 Women Peterborough group.

The funds will support Casa De Angelae, an organization which provides permanent homes for women with developmental disabilities to allow them to live in safe, supportive family environments.

The recipient was selected by a majority vote at the meeting held at The Venue. Camp Kawartha and Peterborough GreenUp also made pitches for financial support.

The funds will be used to install chair lifts in the home.

“We want to thank the 100 Women Peterborough group for this amazing donation,” stated Casa De Angela chairperson Kim Aubin. “This money will go a long way in ensuring that the Casa De Angelae home will be accessible and safe for not just the four women but any future women that have the opportunity to call Casa De Angelae their home.”

Katie Galloro is one of four residents at Casa De Angelae. She has been living there since July 2011.

“We’re excited about this contribution,” said Galloro. “I think it will help us a lot.”

100 Women Peterborough was formed in 2018 to help women in the area learn about causes in the community and to empower and strengthen the impact of their contributions. Members commit to donate $100 at each of the four events throughout the year.

“We are excited to see our membership grow every meeting to contribute to deserving organizations like Casa De Angelae,” stated founded member Rose Terry.

“It is important to show women that they don’t need to have millions of dollars to participate, we can work together collectively to make a huge impact.”

One hundred per cent of the funds raised by the membership are donated to four non-profit organizations determined by the membership throughout the year.

Women interested in joining are asked to visit the 100 Women Peterborough website.

