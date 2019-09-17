Upswing in vehicle-related thefts, say Salmon Arm RCMP

Police in Salmon Arm say there’s been an upswing in vehicle-related thefts in the area.

“Would-be thieves have been prowling in the nighttime hours and entering vehicles that are in most cases left unlocked,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a press release.

“In some cases, the keys to the vehicle have been left in the vehicles. The vehicles with keys left in them have been stolen.”

Police noted that two trucks were stolen with ATVs loaded onto them.

“As for ATVs, if at all possible do not leave them in the back of a truck and lock them up out of sight,” said police. “And, again, do not leave the keys in them.”

Salmon Arm RCMP noted there are cases where cash, expensive sunglasses, electronics, wallets and purses were stolen from vehicles.

“Please remove your possessions from your vehicles at night, lock it up, and do not under any circumstances leave your keys in a vehicle, ATV or piece of equipment,” said West.