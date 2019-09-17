Winnipeg police looking for taser-wielding suspect in early-morning carjacking

Winnipeg police are looking for a man in his early 20s who is suspected in an early morning carjacking.

Police said the incident took place in a parking lot at Meadowood Drive and St. Mary’s Road around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, when a woman was pulled from the driver’s seat of her car and tased by a male suspect.

The man stole the woman’s cell phone and vehicle, police said.

READ MORE: Teen carjacker in custody after morning robbery

The stolen car is a 2018 white Chevrolet Cruz, with the licence plate KEW 233. Police have yet to find it.

The suspect is described as 5’11’ to 6’0″ in height, with a medium build, and between the ages of 21 and 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Officers are investigating after a female was returning to her car when she was pulled from her vehicle and tased by a male suspect. The suspect stole her cell phone & vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a 2018 white Chevrolet Cruz (KEW 233).https://t.co/zBH2tlXE5m — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 17, 2019

WATCH: Carjackings happening more often in Winnipeg

