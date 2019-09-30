those old radio shows
September 30, 2019 12:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows October 4-5

By Digital content coordinator  Global News
A A

Friday, Oct. 4:

Hour 1: Sam Spade – Wheel of Life Caper; Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island Pt. 1
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Ceiling Zero
Hour 3: Gunsmoke – Gun Smugglers; Barry Craig – Case of the Naughty Necklace
Hour 4: Lone Ranger – Mustang Man in Politics; Burns & Allen – George’s Surprise Party

Saturday, Oct. 5:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Walk; Abbot & Costello – Opening a Gas Station
Hour 2: X Minus One – Mars is Heaven; Our Miss Brooks – The School Board
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Jolly Roger Fraud Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Jolly Roger Fraud Matter (conclusion); Great Gildersleeve – Facing Old Age; Bickersons – Breakfast
Hour 5: Damon Runyan Theater – A Story Goes With It; The Shadow – Dead Men Talk
Report an error
Old Radio
old radio plays
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
old time radio shows
radio plays
those old radio shows
vintage radio

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.