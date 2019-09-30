Those Old Radio Shows October 4-5

Hour 1: Sam Spade – Wheel of Life Caper; Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island Pt. 1
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Ceiling Zero
Hour 3: Gunsmoke – Gun Smugglers; Barry Craig – Case of the Naughty Necklace
Hour 4: Lone Ranger – Mustang Man in Politics; Burns & Allen – George’s Surprise Party
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Walk; Abbot & Costello – Opening a Gas Station
Hour 2: X Minus One – Mars is Heaven; Our Miss Brooks – The School Board
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Jolly Roger Fraud Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Jolly Roger Fraud Matter (conclusion); Great Gildersleeve – Facing Old Age; Bickersons – Breakfast
Hour 5: Damon Runyan Theater – A Story Goes With It; The Shadow – Dead Men Talk
