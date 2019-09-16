21-year-old pedestrian dies from injuries weeks after east Hamilton crash

A 21-year-old man has died weeks after he was hit by a vehicle in east Hamilton.

Police say it happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 21, when the man was trying to cross the road from the south sidewalk near King Street East and Ottawa Street.

He was struck by a Jeep travelling westbound and suffered a serious head injury.

READ MORE: Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in east Hamilton

On Sept. 9, police say the man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

His name is not being released out of respect for his family.

The 45-year-old woman driving the jeep wasn’t injured. Police say she is cooperating with the investigation.

So far there’s no word on charges but the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Hamilton man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Burlington

Police are asking any witnesses to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

It’s the ninth fatal vehicle accident in Hamilton this year, and the fourth fatal incident involving a pedestrian.

WATCH (Sept. 13, 2019): Sister of Toronto teen struck, killed by truck calls for improved safety