Okanagan weather: more rain, seasonal temperatures ahead

A total of 9.4 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Kelowna Airport on Sunday to wrap up a cool weekend with daytime highs in the upper teens.

The workweek kicked off with a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of a sprinkle as temperatures made a break for the high teens yet again.

A bit of clearing will take place overnight as the mercury sneaks into single digits by a few degrees to start the day on Tuesday.

After some morning sunny breaks, clouds roll back in midday followed by showers along a frontal system Tuesday afternoon as the valley struggles to warm into the upper teens.

Some of those showers could linger with clouds into the day on Wednesday as daytime highs are once again set to make it into the upper teens, which is seasonal for mid-September.

Some sunshine and 20-degree heat return to the forecast picture on Thursday before the next frontal wave brings back clouds and a chance of showers to round off the week on Friday.

Low 20-degree heat should stick around on Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud. A chance of showers and high-teen afternoon temperatures return on Sunday.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.