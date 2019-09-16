Weather
September 16, 2019 2:57 pm

Okanagan weather: more rain, seasonal temperatures ahead

Showers slide back into the Okanagan Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 9.4 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Kelowna Airport on Sunday to wrap up a cool weekend with daytime highs in the upper teens.

The workweek kicked off with a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of a sprinkle as temperatures made a break for the high teens yet again.

A bit of clearing will take place overnight as the mercury sneaks into single digits by a few degrees to start the day on Tuesday.

After some morning sunny breaks, clouds roll back in midday followed by showers along a frontal system Tuesday afternoon as the valley struggles to warm into the upper teens.

Some of those showers could linger with clouds into the day on Wednesday as daytime highs are once again set to make it into the upper teens, which is seasonal for mid-September.

Four to 14 millimetres of rain is possible by the middle of the week in the Okanagan.

Some sunshine and 20-degree heat return to the forecast picture on Thursday before the next frontal wave brings back clouds and a chance of showers to round off the week on Friday.

Low 20-degree heat should stick around on Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud. A chance of showers and high-teen afternoon temperatures return on Sunday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

