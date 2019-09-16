Crime
September 16, 2019 7:05 pm
Updated: September 16, 2019 7:15 pm

Alberta man arrested after buying luxury car with fake ID in St. Catharines: police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Niagara Regional Police Service arrested an Alberta man believed to have bought a luxury car with fraudulent ID.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

An Alberta man is facing charges after he was able to buy a $120,000 car in St. Catharines using a fake ID, police say.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says it arrested a 66-year-old on Saturday after connecting him to a vehicle purchase scheme in August 2019.

READ MORE: Haldimand OPP investigating 3 separate cases of alleged fraud

Hector Caron, of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., is facing five charges related to identity fraud and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Investigators say their probe was aided by police in Waterloo and Orillia, Ont., who revealed Caron’s connection to “similar incidents” in those cities.

Caron will face a judge for a bail hearing on Tuesday in St. Catharines.

WATCH: Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in jail for role in college admissions scandal

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fort Saskatchewan
hector caron
Identity Fraud
luxury car theft
Niagara Regional Police
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Orillia
St. Catharines
Waterloo

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.