Alberta man arrested after buying luxury car with fake ID in St. Catharines: police

An Alberta man is facing charges after he was able to buy a $120,000 car in St. Catharines using a fake ID, police say.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says it arrested a 66-year-old on Saturday after connecting him to a vehicle purchase scheme in August 2019.

Hector Caron, of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., is facing five charges related to identity fraud and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Investigators say their probe was aided by police in Waterloo and Orillia, Ont., who revealed Caron’s connection to “similar incidents” in those cities.

Caron will face a judge for a bail hearing on Tuesday in St. Catharines.

