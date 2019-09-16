N.L. premier, Innu leaders meet after minister’s ‘race card’ comment

Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier will meet with Innu Nation leaders today after a former cabinet minister said the Indigenous group is prone to playing the race card.

A spokesperson for Dwight Ball says the Liberal premier will be in Labrador for Monday’s meeting.

Perry Trimper resigned as environment minister on Friday after apologizing for the comments captured in a voice-mail message left with an Innu Nation staff member.

The Labrador politician is still a member of the Liberal caucus.

Photos and videos on social media showed a small protest outside Trimper’s office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Monday ahead of the leaders’ meeting.

Protesters’ signs called for Trimper to resign from the legislature and denounced racism in politics.