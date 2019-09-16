Dwight Ball
September 16, 2019 1:35 pm

N.L. premier, Innu leaders meet after minister’s ‘race card’ comment

By Staff The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party Leader Dwight Ball, joined by members of his cabinet, Gerry Byrne, left to right, Perry Trimper, Eddie Joyce, Andrew Parsons and Siobahn Coady, speaks with the media after being sworn in as the province's 13th premier at Government House, in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2015.

The Canadian Press/Paul Daly
A A

Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier will meet with Innu Nation leaders today after a former cabinet minister said the Indigenous group is prone to playing the race card.

A spokesperson for Dwight Ball says the Liberal premier will be in Labrador for Monday’s meeting.

Story continues below

READ MORE: N.L. cabinet minister resigns over ‘race card’ comment about Innu Nation

Perry Trimper resigned as environment minister on Friday after apologizing for the comments captured in a voice-mail message left with an Innu Nation staff member.

The Labrador politician is still a member of the Liberal caucus.

Photos and videos on social media showed a small protest outside Trimper’s office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Monday ahead of the leaders’ meeting.

WATCH: Halifax students learn about systemic racism and injustice from community leaders

Protesters’ signs called for Trimper to resign from the legislature and denounced racism in politics.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dwight Ball
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Innu
Innu Nation
N.L. Politics
Newfoundland and Labrador
Newfoundland and Labrador Politics
Perry Trimper
politics

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.