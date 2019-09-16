Crash
New Brunswick RCMP say speed, alcohol contributing factors in fatal Rivière-Verte crash

RCMP say the deceased was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

New Brunswick RCMP say a 62-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a crash on Rivière Quisibis Road in Rivière-Verte, N.B., at around 9 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle reportedly left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash, according to police.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and that speed and alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors.

The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

