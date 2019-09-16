Two dead after head-on crash north of Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP say two people are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 19 late yesterday afternoon.

At 5:40 pm Sunday, Campbell River RCMP and emergency crews responded to a two vehicle crash at Highway 19 & Duncan Bay Road, 10 kms north of Campbell River.

Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

RCMP collision analysts and the Campbell River RCMP are investigating.

No further details are available at this time.