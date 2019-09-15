Vancouver Island police look to solve theft of antique chainsaws from museum

Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public to keep an eye out for two antique chainsaws stolen from a forestry museum in Duncan last week.

North Cowichan RCMP say staff at the non-profit BC Forest Discovery Centre reported the chainsaws were taken during a break-in sometime overnight between Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

READ MORE: Burnaby man pleads guilty to string of burglaries at Metro Vancouver businesses

According to the museum, the chainsaws are a 1958 McCulloch “Super 44” and 1962 McCulloch “Mac 15,” both of which are yellow and show signs of rust.

“Both are very rare and part of our extensive and popular chainsaw exhibit collected over the years by the Centre’s founder, Gerry Wellburn, and his son Vern,” manager Chris Gale said in a police statement.

“They really have no value to anyone but a collector and we are unlikely to find replacements.”

READ MORE: Theft at future home of Nanaimo micro-brewery dashes opening plans

RCMP say they’re hopeful the chainsaws are found and returned to the museum, calling it a “valuable community partner.”

“We hope that observant members of the public will help us return these artifacts to the Centre, where they belong,” Cpl. Kiel Pharis said.

Anyone who has information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact North Cowichan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH (March 6, 2019): Career criminal charged with theft of cancer wigs