Rick Zamperin: Are the Hamilton Tiger-Cats who we think they are?

With one-third of the CFL‘s 2019 regular season left to play, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a clear identity — a strong defensive team with solid special teams play and an offence that employs some exciting weapons.

But the question remains, can they become more than what they currently are?

Hamilton’s four-game winning streak came to a heartbreaking halt Saturday afternoon when the Ticats dropped a 19-18 decision in Calgary. It wasn’t just that the Tiger-Cats lost, but it was the way in which they dropped their 15th consecutive contest at McMahon Stadium.

With less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter, Lirim Hajrullahu’s 42-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Stampeders defensive back Tre Roberson, who seemed to use a jet pack to jump sky high and prevent the Ticats from winning their first game in Cowtown since 2004.

The win was sweet revenge for the Stamps after they fell 30-23 in Hamilton in July. For the Ticats, not only did the McMahon curse continue, but it raised questions about whether the black and gold have reached their peak.

Granted, if the Tiger-Cats had not turned the ball over four times on Saturday — which Calgary converted into six points — Hamilton would likely have won the game going away.

Hamilton’s plus-five turnover ratio is among the best in the Canadian Football League (Calgary tops the list at plus-14); however, the Cats have committed 19 turnovers in their last five games. Yes, the Ticats have won four of those, but they were against Toronto, Ottawa and B.C. (twice) — the three worst teams in the league, who have a combined record of 7-28.

Cats QB Dane Evans has been good since taking over from injured teammate Jeremiah Masoli but his touchdown to interception ratio (eight touchdowns, nine interceptions) is worrisome.

Thrusting backup quarterback Hayden Moore into the spotlight isn’t an option at this point; Hamilton (9-3) is going to sink or swim with Evans under centre.

Can Evans take them all the way? Yes, but only if he protects the football, executes the offence, and hopes the defence and special teams cancel out any of his mistakes. Having a handful of players return from the injured list would certainly help, too, and make Evans’ job a little easier.

At the end of the day, with Hamilton’s defence among the best in the CFL, mistake-free football on offence will go a long way to ending the Ticats’ championship drought.