Toronto faces off against New York in division matchup

New York Yankees (97-52, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (58-90, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (13-6, 3.96 ERA) Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (4-4, 4.55 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -260; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL East opponents Toronto and New York will play on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 24-38 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .236 batting average. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .270.

The Yankees are 51-18 against AL East Division teams. New York has slugged .491, good for third in the American League. Gio Urshela leads the club with a .558 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 20 home runs. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-5. Wilmer Font recorded his fourth victory and Bo Bichette went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Tyler Lyons took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 57 extra base hits and is batting .232. Bichette has 11 hits and is batting .262 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 60 extra base hits and is batting .288. Edwin Encarnacion is 8-for-30 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), J.A. Happ: (bicep), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.