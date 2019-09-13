Four-vehicle collision injures two drivers, two pedestrians

Two pedestrians and two drivers were injured after a four-vehicle collision in Bordeaux-Cartierville.

Montreal police say they responded to a 911 call at around 4:10 p.m. The accident happened on De Salaberry Boulevard heading east near Acadie boulevard.

READ MORE: Car collides with motorized wheelchair, one man in Montreal hospital

When police arrived, they found two injured pedestrians: a man in his 60s who had minor injuries and a girl around 10 years-old who suffered “significant” injuries to her face and upper body.

They were transported to hospital but police say they don’t fear for their lives.

READ MORE: Driver in critical condition after vehicle slams into pole in Longueuil

Two of the four drivers also suffered minor injuries. The two drivers are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s.

Police are currently on-site investigating the cause of the accident. A perimeter has been set up and police are asking people to avoid the area.