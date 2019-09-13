Four-vehicle collision injures two drivers, two pedestrians
Two pedestrians and two drivers were injured after a four-vehicle collision in Bordeaux-Cartierville.
Montreal police say they responded to a 911 call at around 4:10 p.m. The accident happened on De Salaberry Boulevard heading east near Acadie boulevard.
When police arrived, they found two injured pedestrians: a man in his 60s who had minor injuries and a girl around 10 years-old who suffered “significant” injuries to her face and upper body.
They were transported to hospital but police say they don’t fear for their lives.
Two of the four drivers also suffered minor injuries. The two drivers are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s.
Police are currently on-site investigating the cause of the accident. A perimeter has been set up and police are asking people to avoid the area.
