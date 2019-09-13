Teen charged in Thompson axe attack
A teen has been arrested after a man was attacked with an axe in Thompson Thursday.
Police were called to reports of a fight involving a weapon on Churchill Drive around 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived several bystanders were holding the suspect, who police say had hit a 58-year-old man with axe.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose are pending.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP continue to investigate.
