Crime
September 13, 2019 2:26 pm

Teen charged in Thompson axe attack

By Online producer  Global News

Charges are pending against a 13-year-old boy after a man was attacked with an axe in Thompson Thursday.

File / Global News
A A

A teen has been arrested after a man was attacked with an axe in Thompson Thursday.

Police were called to reports of a fight involving a weapon on Churchill Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived several bystanders were holding the suspect, who police say had hit a 58-year-old man with axe.

READ MORE: Police say man caught on tape buying gas to set Thompson business on fire

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose are pending.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

RELATED VIDEO: Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attack
Axe
Axe attack
Churchill Drive
Teen
Thompson
Thompson RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.