Teen charged in Thompson axe attack

A teen has been arrested after a man was attacked with an axe in Thompson Thursday.

Police were called to reports of a fight involving a weapon on Churchill Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived several bystanders were holding the suspect, who police say had hit a 58-year-old man with axe.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose are pending.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

