those old radio shows
September 23, 2019 2:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows September 27-28

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
Friday, Sept. 27:

Hour 1: Box 13 – The Dead Man Walks; Amos & Andy – Andy the Fugitive
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Count of Monte Cristo
Hour 3: Green Hornet – Poor Substitute; Calling All Cars – San Quentin Prison Break
Hour 4: Life of Riley – The Watch; Pat Novak – Geranium Plant

Saturday, Sept. 28:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Watch; Screen Guild Players – Amazing Dr. Clitterhouse
Hour 2: Hardy Family – Feud; Let George Do It – Who is Sylvia
Hour 3: Michael Shayne – Deadly Dough; Suspense – Lazarus Walks
Hour 4: This Is My Best – Around the World in 80 Days; Amos & Andy – Homesteading in Alaska
Hour 5: Wild Bill Hockok – Mission in the Alamagordo; The Silent Men – The Roping of Joe Landis

