Dorchester square transformed into an open-air gallery

Montrealers’ regular commute through Dorchester Square downtown has been transformed into an artistic experience.

A group of 23 emerging artists is taking over the square and exhibiting their work. It’s part of the second edition of Artch, an event that aims to showcase contemporary art.

Organizers claim the event is the largest open-air gallery in Montreal.

“People who would not ordinarily go to museums get a chance to see it,” said Camille Sauriol-Bernard, a spokesperson for the event.

The work ranges from paintings to sculptures, performances, installations, photography, design and textiles. “A lot of things for every single taste,” added Sauriol-Bernard.

All of the artists participating in the exhibit are under 35 years-old and have less than five years experience.

“They recently graduated from UQAM or Concordia or are self-taught. They’re all from Montreal or Quebec, all received 52 hours of courses,” explained Sauriol-Bernard.

The goal is to give young, emerging artists a platform to showcase their art to a wide audience.

WATCH (July 31, 2019): Art with a political message

The artists are present from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to answer questions and interact with the audience.

The event runs until September 15.

–With files from Global’s Brayden Jagger-Haines