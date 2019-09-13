Alberta government to reconvene early for fall session

The Alberta government hopes to reconvene the legislature two weeks earlier than planned for the fall session.

In a media release sent Friday, government House Leader Jason Nixon announced that he has sent a request to Speaker Nathan Cooper to call members back for the fall sitting on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

“We promised Albertans during the election that we would work non-stop to pursue our platform commitments to bring jobs back to the province, eliminate red tape, improve public infrastructure and restore the Alberta Advantage,” Nixon wrote in the media release.

“I think I speak for all of our government members when I say that we are excited to get back to the business of fulfilling those promises.”

According to the Alberta government’s website, the fall legislature was scheduled to reconvene on Oct. 22.

Premier Jason Kenney has already said he plans to bring down a budget next month.

He has also said that a report from a government-appointed panel that looked into the province’s finances would be used as a basis for the budget.

With files from The Canadian Press.