Scarborough man charged in repeat shoplifting incidents at Lindsay business

A Scarborough man faces charges in connection with reported thefts from a business in Lindsay earlier this month.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say on Sept. 4 and on Sept. 7, a man attended a Kent St. W. business where he allegedly concealed merchandise in a bag he was carrying and left the store without paying.

Police say both incident were captured on store security video and reported to authorities.

On Thursday, police located the suspect walking on Kent Street and arrested him.

Troy McCarty, 48, of Scarborough, was charged with two counts each of:

Theft under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 17.

