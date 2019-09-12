Suspect allegedly robs 2 Hamilton retail employees at gunpoint, makes getaway in their car: police

A retail employee lost his vehicle in addition to his employer’s daily cash receipts in an alleged robbery on the mountain Wednesday night.

Hamilton police say the two employees drove to a bank around 9:30 p.m. near Upper Wentworth and Mohawk Road when a man with a handgun approached the pair.

The suspect demanded the cash deposits the two were trying to drop into the bank’s business depository.

READ MORE: Trio used ‘sleight of hand’ to steal Burlington woman’s credit card: police

The employees obliged and then the suspect made his getaway by stealing one of the two employees’ white 2011 Honda Odyssey.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police are looking for a male suspect between the ages of 45 and 55 years old with long hair, grey beard, green jacket and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-2991 or 905-546-8935 or submit to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com

WATCH: ‘Umbrella bandit’ wanted in connection to Burnaby bank robbery