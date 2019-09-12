Two men try to abduct 10-year-old girl in Transcona parking lot, say Winnipeg police

A little girl wasn’t hurt after she says two males tried to abduct her at a Transcona parking lot Wednesday.

Police said the girl was walking to a store in a strip mall near Kildare Avenue East and Wayota Street at about 12:20. She told police two males approached her, then tried to force her into a vehicle.

She managed to escape, said police.

READ MORE: Manitoba woman escapes kidnapper, RCMP hunting for suspect

The male who tried to grab her is described as a 16-year-old male, black, tall, with an average build and wearing a red or maroon sweater with a stripe. The other is described as an Indigenous or black male, with no further details.

The vehicle is a black or blue SUV or truck.

Police say they are investigating.