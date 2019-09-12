Crime
September 12, 2019 3:07 pm

Two men try to abduct 10-year-old girl in Transcona parking lot, say Winnipeg police

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.

Shane Gibson/Global News
A A

A little girl wasn’t hurt after she says two males tried to abduct her at a Transcona parking lot Wednesday.

Police said the girl was walking to a store in a strip mall near Kildare Avenue East and Wayota Street at about 12:20. She told police two males approached her, then tried to force her into a vehicle.

She managed to escape, said police.

READ MORE: Manitoba woman escapes kidnapper, RCMP hunting for suspect

The male who tried to grab her is described as a 16-year-old male, black, tall, with an average build and wearing a red or maroon sweater with a stripe. The other is described as an Indigenous or black male, with no further details.

The vehicle is a black or blue SUV or truck.

Police say they are investigating.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abduction
Crime
Transcona
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.