Photo of truck involved in hit and run that injured woman released by Calgary police

Calgary police have released a photo of a truck believed to be involved in a hit and run in July that seriously injured a woman.

The crash happened in the Inglewood-Ramsay area at around 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

Police said the victim was walking her dog through the north end of a parking lot near Pearce Island Estate when she was hit by a truck that turned the corner.

“It is believed the driver of the truck then quickly left the parking lot, driving over a curb and hitting a metal gate on the way out,” The Calgary Police Service said in a Thursday news release.

“The woman was transported to hospital in serious condition and the driver did not return to the scene.”

Police said the dog ran off but was recovered shortly afterward.

The truck is described as a white, newer-model Toyota Tacoma quad cab with tinted windows, lifted suspension, black rims, a black bumper and tinted headlight covers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS traffic section at 403-567-4000, the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to Crime Stoppers.