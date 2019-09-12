Wet weather dampens Saskatchewan harvest

Favourable weather is needed to get Saskatchewan farmers back in the field as wet weather dampened the harvest.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said in Thursday’s crop report that despite the rain and cooler temperatures, producers now have 18 per cent of the crop in the bin.

That’s up from 11 per cent the previous week, but well behind the five-year average of 43 per cent for this time of year.

Harvest is furthest along in the southwest with 31 per cent combined, and the southeast is at 24 per cent.

Central regions range from eight to 18 per cent combined, and seven to eight per cent in northern regions, Saskatchewan Agriculture said.

Officials said warm, windy and dry weather is now needed to get producers back in the field.

Current yield estimates for the province are 39 bushels per acre for field peas, 1,452 pounds per acre for lentils, 35 bushels per acre for canola, 23 bushels per acre for flax, 36 bushels per acre for durum, 42 bushels per acre for spring wheat and 66 bushels per acre for barley, Saskatchewan Agriculture reported.

Rain fell over most Saskatchewan in the past week, with the Big Beaver area reporting 51 mm of rainfall.

Cropland topsoil moisture is currently rated at 17 per cent surplus, 75 per cent adequate and eight per cent short.

Hayland and pasture topsoil moisture are rated at three per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate, 11 per cent short and two per cent very short.

Localized flooding, strong winds, light frost and hail caused the majority of crop damage over the last week, Saskatchewan Agriculture said.

