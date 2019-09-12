Car hit, but no injuries after shots fired in Tsawwassen

Delta police confirm that shots were fired in a Tsawwassen neighbourhood overnight.

Investigators say it happened just before midnight on Wednesday, on 18th Avenue near 55th Street.

Police said no one was hurt, but at least one vehicle was hit.

In a media release, police said they did not believe the incident was gang-related, but “instead a result of an ongoing dispute between parties known to each other.”

Police descended on the neighbourhood in large numbers and with a dog squad but were unable to find the suspect.

Delta police said residents should expect to see a heightened police presence in the area as they investigate.

