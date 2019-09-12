72-year-old man facing sex offences in Belleville

Belleville police have charged a man for several sex-related crimes.

Due to court imposed publication bans, police cannot release the age or gender of the victim, nor are they allowed to reveal the time of the incident.

But on Sep. 9, Belleville police’s criminal investigations branch, forensic identification services and technological crimes unit searched a home in Cloyne.

Police arrested 72-year-old Joseph Jack Theriault of Cloyne and charged him with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation.

Police would not give any more details about the investigation, saying it is ongoing, but are asking anyone with information about Theriault to contact Det. Const. Tony McCambridge of the Belleville Police Service at 613-966-0882 Ext. 231.