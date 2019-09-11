Medical technician charged with alleged sexual assault at Toronto hospital: police

TORONTO – Police say a medical technician has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital.

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 29, when police say a 56-year-old woman was at the hospital for an appointment.

They say the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a technician who was performing a medical test.

A 43-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was charged last week with sexual assault and is set to appear in court next month.

Police say there may be more victims, and they’re urging anyone with information to contact them.