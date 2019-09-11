Man charged with manslaughter in 2018 Cloverdale homicide

RCMP homicide investigators have announced charges in the death of a 37-year-old man in Surrey last year.

First responders found Shawnn Cotter in medical distress at a home on 64 Avenue near the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Jan. 7, 2018. He did not survive.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators confirm suspicious death in Surrey was a homicide

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said this week that Steven Mueller, 35, has now been charged with manslaughter in the case.

Mueller has been released on court-ordered conditions, police said, adding that they do not believe there are any other suspects in the case.

Investigators also do not believe the killing was linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.