Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London-area

The London region could be in for a stormy afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

The watch is also in effect for Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton and Elgin.

Forecasters say thunderstorms are expected to develop over lower Michigan and move into Ontario in the afternoon with the main threats being damaging wind and heavy rain.

Officials say area residents should seek shelter inside if severe weather approaches.

To see the latest radar imagery for the London-area, click here.