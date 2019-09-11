VPD investigating man’s suspicious death in West End

Vancouver police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man in the city’s West End Tuesday.

Just after 8 p.m., police were called to the area of Pendrell Street and Thurlow Street after an incident that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, a Vancouver resident, died later in hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they believe this to be an isolated incident, adding there’s no danger to the public.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.