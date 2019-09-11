Suspect arrested after Canadian air force member killed in Florida

A Canadian airman who was working in Panama, Fla., has died after being attacked at his home.

Master Cpl. Martin Brayman was seconded to the U.S. Air Force at Tyndall Air Force Base as an aerospace control operator.

Officials said he was attacked outside his home Monday and was rushed to hospital. He died Tuesday morning of severe injuries after being taken off life support.

Officials from the Royal Canadian Air Force said the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest, but few details were provided.

“The CAF continues to support them during this difficult time,” National Defence spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier said in an email. “Our deepest sympathies are with his family and friends.”

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release a statement later today.

