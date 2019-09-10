High-speed chase from police ends in charges for Winnipeg man

A man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase early Monday.

Patrolling officers first tried to pull over a driver near Logan Avenue and Sherbrook Street after a computer check showed the licence plates were not registered to the vehicle.

They say the driver refused to pull over and fled from police.

The police helicopter took to the air to follow the vehicle, which police say was speeding through residential streets and running red lights and stop signs.

Officers on the ground tried to stop the vehicle using a stop stick, but the driver was able to swerve around the tire deflation device.

The driver, who police say was on parole at the time, eventually got out of the vehicle in the first 100 block of Tyndall Avenue and fled on foot.

Officers quickly caught up with the man and made an arrest.

Kyle Bradley Doerksen, 22, is facing a number of charges including dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and operation of a conveyance while prohibited by order under the criminal code.

Doerksen has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

