Questions about Halifax crane collapse remain unanswered

As cleanup continues following Hurricane Dorian, most roads have been cleared and are open to traffic. But the area where a construction crane toppled over due to the high winds on Saturday.

The crane remains bent over an unfinished building, dangling onto the road. South Park Street from Spring Garden Road to Brenton Place will remain closed until officials deem the area safe. Part of Victoria Park is also off limits.

The crane was being used by Lead Construction on a site owned by WM Fares Group. CEO and President of WM Fares Group, Wadih Fares says the crane was put into a storm ready position in preparation for Dorian, and the crane itself was built to withstand winds of up to 200km/h.

“Why it didn’t we don’t know,” he said Monday afternoon.

“We will try and do whatever we can to find out why it didn’t withstand the wind speed and why it did collapse.”

The construction site has been placed under a stop work order by the department of labour and occupational health and safety is conducting an investigation. Engineers are on scene to determine the extent of damage and how best to remove the crane. The fire department was also on scene Monday assisting efforts by using their drone to get a better look at damage.

The municipality is asking people to avoid the area around where the crane collapsed on Saturday. Both vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being restricted.

“There’s a tremendous amount of damage, the crane structure which we understand to be incredibly strong with 6 inch solid steel members, which are broken in some cases and severely bent in others,” he said.

“This is still a dangerous scene.”

Area resident Chris Breckenridge watched as the crane swayed in the wind on Saturday and questions why it was every left up in the first place.

“If it had [fallen] the other way, thousands of people live within a tiny block, they would have all been affected,” he said.

“There’s a huge safety issue with this.”

But Fares points out that all across the city cranes were left standing during the storm, and says it’s not feasible to take down cranes if not necessary.

“You have to shut down the streets for a week or two to bring mobile cranes to take it down piece by piece so it’s a two week procedure,” he said.